PGCC: Conditions are suitable to launch peace talks in Yemen

SHAFAQNA- Secretary-General of the  Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) Jassem Albudaiwi stressed on Tuesday (04 Apr 2023) that conditions are “suitable” to launch peace in Yemen. In a statement marking one year since the adoption of a nationwide ceasefire in the country, he called for prioritizing Yemen’s higher national interest so that peace, security and stability can prevail.

Peace must be based on the Gulf initiative, national dialogue outcomes and relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, he urged. He also hailed the conclusions reached by Yemeni parties during those consultations hosted by the GCC from March 29 to April 7, 2022.

Source: english.aawsat

www.shafaqna.com

