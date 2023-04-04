Iran’s FM Spox rejects anti-Iran resolution of Human Rights Council as politically-motivated

The Spokesman said that the prejudices and hasty judgments in this Western-backed resolution seeking to undermine Iran’s human rights advances completely invalidate it. It is a bad habit by some member states to exploit the UN mechanisms for their political goals, Kanaani said.

Countries that themselves violate the rights of other nations cannot play as claimants or judges of the human rights situation, he added.

Source: IRNA

