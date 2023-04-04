English
Iran’s FM Spox rejects anti-Iran resolution of Human Rights Council as politically-motivated

SHAFAQNA- Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Tuesday (04 Apr 2023) reacted to an anti-Iran resolution by the UN’s Human Rights Council, rejecting it as politically-motivated with a selective, biased, and confrontational approach towards Iran. He also condemned the extension of the mission of the “imposed” HRC rapporteur on Iran.

The Spokesman said that the prejudices and hasty judgments in this Western-backed resolution seeking to undermine Iran’s human rights advances completely invalidate it. It is a bad habit by some member states to exploit the UN mechanisms for their political goals, Kanaani said.

Countries that themselves violate the rights of other nations cannot play as claimants or judges of the human rights situation, he added.

Source: IRNA

