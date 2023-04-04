English
Sri Lankans celebrate unity in Ramadhan

Sri Lankans

SHAFAQNA- Thousands of people from several communities in Sri Lanka came together for Iftar over the weekend, an occasion they say conveyed unity and optimism. Muslims make up less than 10 percent of Sri Lanka’s 22 million people, who are predominantly Sinhalese Buddhists.

As the minority community celebrates the holy Month of Ramadhan, which involves fasting during daylight hours, around 3,000 Sri Lankans gathered in the capital Colombo on Sunday for the fast-breaking evening meals of Iftar.

Source: arabnews

www.shafaqna.com

