France: PSG fans denounce French Football Federation for refusing to pause matches in Ramadhan

PSG fans

SHAFAQNA- Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans have denounced the French Football Federation (FFF) for refusing to pause evening matches during the holy Month of Ramadhan so that Muslim players can break their fast. The federation cited the principal of “football neutrality at the places of practice” as the reason.

“A date, a glass of water, the nightmare of the FFF,” a banner of Collectif Ultras Paris, a PSG fan group sitting behind the goal at the Parc des Princes, said in criticism of the federation’s decision. French Ligue 1 leaders PSG were stunned by mid-table Olympique Lyon 1-0 in a week 29 match in Paris.

In respect for French secularism, the FFF last week reportedly sent an e-mail to the Federal Commission of Referees (CFA) banning interruptions during football matches for Muslim players to let them break their fast.

Source: aa

