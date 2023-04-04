Qatar records 400% annual increase in visitors

SHAFAQNA-Qatar welcomed around 389,000 inbound visitors overall in February 2023, up 406.3% annually, according to data by the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) website.

The increase in visitors comes just months after Qatar hosted the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in which it was able to showcase the country and its culture to millions around the world.

It also comes during the peak travel season when temperatures in Qatar float at a steady cool before spiking in the summer.

