English
International Shia News Agency

Amnesty Calls for Independent Investigation into Israel’s Murder of Palestinian Doctor at Al-Aqsa

0
Amnesty Calls for Independent Investigation

SHAFAQNA-Amnesty International on Sunday called for an independent investigation into the Israeli forces’ killing of a Palestinian Bedouin citizen of Israel, Dr. Mohammad Al-Osaibi, at t Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The rights watchdog said it “highly doubt the Israeli police’s version of the incident” and called for an independent investigation “outside of the Police Internal Investigation Division” which is known for closing files and granting immunity to security personnel who commit crimes, especially against Palestinians.

Source: middleeastmonitor

Related posts

Israeli Police Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque

asadian

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 250000 Palestinians Attend Second Friday Prayer of Ramadhan

asadian

Tense Ramadhan for Palestinians as Israel has no intention of de-escalating

asadian

Al-Aqsa Mosque: Thousands of Palestinians offer first Friday prayers of Ramadhan

asadian

Campaign launched to clean Al-Aqsa Mosque before the start of Ramadhan

asadian

Israel to continue demolishing Palestinian homes in Ramadhan

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.