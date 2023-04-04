Amnesty Calls for Independent Investigation into Israel’s Murder of Palestinian Doctor at Al-Aqsa

SHAFAQNA-Amnesty International on Sunday called for an independent investigation into the Israeli forces’ killing of a Palestinian Bedouin citizen of Israel, Dr. Mohammad Al-Osaibi, at t Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The rights watchdog said it “highly doubt the Israeli police’s version of the incident” and called for an independent investigation “outside of the Police Internal Investigation Division” which is known for closing files and granting immunity to security personnel who commit crimes, especially against Palestinians.

Source: middleeastmonitor