SHAFAQNA- Installing special lanterns for Ramadan is one of the most important customs of this holy month in Egypt.

Egyptian people are waiting for Ramadan every year and their enthusiasm for this holy month does not diminish and they welcome it as if it is the first time they enter this month.

The holy month of Ramadan is sacred for the people of Egypt, and their relationship with this month is not limited to worship, but also includes customs and traditions that must be performed from the beginning of dawn to the end of the day.

Egyptians welcome the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan with Ramadan decorations that make children and adults happy, and these decorations are hung in the neighborhoods and streets of Egypt and spread happiness everywhere.

The Egyptian lantern is one of the most famous customs of the holy month of Ramadan, and all people are eager to buy it because of its shapes, colors, and attractive decorations, in addition, lighting it with electricity, gives the feeling of peace and mood of the month of Ramadan in everyone. Preferably, the manufacture of lanterns starts months before in some factories in Cairo, the most important of which is Bab Al-Khalq. The presence of lanterns inside the houses of Egyptian people is one of the most important customs of the holy month of Ramadan in Egypt.

The tents of the holy month of Ramadan, which are referred to as the Tables of Al-Rahman, are one of the most important factors of national unity among the people, through which the attributes of forgiveness, kindness and compassion are revealed among the people.

At the time of Iftar, their humanity is shown by distributing beverages, dates and meals to the travelers on the roads.

Like other countries, the people of Egypt were also deprived of the atmosphere of Rahman and Iftar on the roads due to the Corona epidemic in 2019, but this year the Iftar tables are the same as in the past and before the time of Corona.

Since past there has been an old ritual called Al-Masharati which some want to preserve and continue.

Al-Masharati is a man who walks in the streets during the nights of Ramadan to wake everyone up, and this has become a habit of Egyptian people, from children to adults, who wait for Al-Masharati to come every year.

Ramadan kanafa is one of the customs of the holy month of Ramadan in Egypt, and Ramadan nights are not enjoyable without the Egyptian kanafa sweets.

Egyptian kanafa has its own special taste and is prepared every year only in the holy month of Ramadan and is special to Egypt and cannot be found in any other country. Even some Arab countries want it because of its attractive taste and different shape.

