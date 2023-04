SHAFAQNA- Israeli regime forces attacked the pilgrims of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Wednesday morning.

In this attack, which took place on one of the holiest places of Muslims, the soldiers of the Israeli regime entered the Al-Qabli courtyard in Al-Aqsa Mosque and injured a group of pilgrims.

The coincidence of the holy month of Ramadan with one of the Jewish holidays has caused the extremists ruling the Israeli regime to put more pressure on Muslims.

Source: Shafaqna Persian