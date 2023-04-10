7 changes of organs in human body due to Ramadan fasting

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- 7 cases related to changes of some organs in human body due to Ramadan fasting according to the findings of a research on “Does Fasting during Ramadan Alter Body Composition, Blood Constituents and Physical Performance?” which was published in 2002 by J. Ramadan.

Ramadan is the holy month in Islam and during this month, millions of adult Muslims abstain from intake of food and drink from sunrise to sunset. The aim of the present study was to study the effect of Ramadan fast (RF) on body composition, plasma constituents, hematology, and cardiorespiratory responses to constant submaximal exercise.

Changes of body composition, cellular and biochemical constituents of blood

According to the results, no significant changes were observed in body composition, cellular and biochemical constituents of blood.

Changes of heart rate

The heart rate and ventilatory responses to the moderately intense bouts of submaximal aerobic exercise were significantly reduced while systolic blood pressure increased by the end of RF. The observed changes, reductions in heart rate and ventilation and an increase in systolic but not in diastolic blood pressure in cardiorespiratory responses to submaximal exercise during the month of Ramadan were small but significant.

Changes of average body weight

Average body weight of the subjects did not change significantly during Ramadan. There were no significant changes in maximal exercise capacity, percentage of VO2max, treadmill walking efficiency, body weight and body composition (skinfolds) associated with Ramadan fasting.

Changes of ventilatory response

The slight reduction in ventilatory response that was detected by the fourth week of Ramadan may reflect a lower acid stimulus to ventilation secondary to reduced production of lactic acid by muscles where the glycogen reserves may be low, thereby limiting the anaerobic process by the end of Ramadan.

Hormonal changes

Hormonal changes (e.g. glucagon) with consequence on cardiac chrono- and inotropism may also result from the changes in eating, activity, sleep and circadian patterns that occur during the months of Ramadan.

Changes of cardiorespiratory responses

The mild changes in cardiorespiratory responses could be due to dehydration, abstention from consumption of substances with negative inotropy and circadian rhythms.

Changes of systolic pressure

The significant increase in systolic pressure without corresponding change in resting diastolic blood pressure and aerobic fitness level that occurred within a short period of time during the submaximal exercise could be due to changes in arterial elasticity. Thus, the increase in systolic pressure could represent an increase in pulse pressure due to a large stroke volume. An increase in stroke volume during exercise may be secondary to a positive inotropic effect of hormones such as angiotensin II and glucagon, which increase in plasma concentration during dehydration and fasting.

