Changes of metabolic profile & weight during Ramadan fasting

The holiest month in the Islamic calendar is Ramadan and Muslims fast during this month. Ramadan fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, and is observed by millions of Muslims across the world. Believers are commanded to abstain from food, drink and conjugal relationships from sunrise to sunset as a sign of restraint and introspection.

It has been established that a given nutrient ingested at an unusual time can bring about various metabolic effects. Lipid profile is affected by dietary habit, percentage of fat in the daily diet and its saturation, percentage of simple sugar, and exercise. Another habit that may affect lipid profile is gorging and nibbling. It is believed that gorging may cause some impairment in lipid profile but this is still controversial.

This cohort study was performed during Ramadan in December 2002 (Islamic year 1423). The subjects were 81 students of Tehran University of Medical Sciences. Weight, body mass index (BMI), glucose, triglyceride (TG), cholesterol, low density lipoprotein (LDL), high density lipoprotein (HDL), and very low density lipoprotein (VLDL) were evaluated before and after Ramadan. The inclusion criteria included healthy students who resided in dormitories of TUMS (for easy accessibility) and who indicated that they were going to fast during Ramadan, and aged 20-35 years. Questionnaire was tool of data gathering.

The results showed that body weight and BMI decreased during Ramadan fasting in both genders. There were no significant relation and correlation between weight and BMI changes and the number of days of fasting during Ramadan. Glucose levels decreased significantly during fasting in Ramadan and this effect was similar in both genders. Glucose and HDL decreased and LDL increased significantly during fasting in Ramadan, but there was no significant change in total cholesterol, TG and VLDL. There was not any association between TG, cholesterol, LDL, VLDL, HDL and variables of sex, body weight changes, and two or three instances of meals before Ramadan. Also, Triglyceride level increased in students with normal BMI while it decreased in overweight subjects.

There was negative correlation between primary TG level before Ramadan and its change during Ramadan, i.e., subjects with higher TG level had a lesser increase in TG during Ramadan. This negative correlation was stronger in women than men. This finding is in agreement with the reports by many other investigators who had observed a greater decrease in TG levels among subjects with a higher baseline TG level during fasting and weight reduction.

There was a significant association between TG and cholesterol changes in this study. HDL decreased and LDL increased significantly, but there was no significant change in VLDL. There was a negative correlation between LDL changes and the number of days of fasting in women.

This study showed significant weight reduction with Ramadan fasting which is in agreement with the findings in other studies. With decreased weight during Ramadan, BMI has decreased in both genders. A decrease in BMI has been found by others.

The effect of Ramadan fasting on lipid profile is different in published articles and this may be due to a change in the dietary regimen during Ramadan, decreased activity and some cultural parameters.

Although the serum level of triglycerides had no difference in pre- and post-Ramadan testing in the present study, it increased significantly during Ramadan in some studies. Elevated blood TG levels may be due to the consumption of high-carbohydrate diets accompanied by less exercise during this month. There is a tendency for higher sugar consumption during Ramadan.

An increased TC:HDL-cholesterol ratio as a result of weight loss was also observed in many other studies but in this study, no correlation was found between weight change and LDL-cholesterol level or LDL:HDL.

In conclusion, this study indicated that Ramadan fasting led to a decrease in glucose levels and weight. There was a significant association between glucose levels and weight changes. Although there was a significant reduction in meal frequency, a significant increase in LDL and decrease in HDL were noted during Ramadan. It seems that the effect of Ramadan fasting on serum lipid levels may be closely related to the nutritional diet or biochemical response to starvation.

Source: Ziaee V, Razaei M and et al.

