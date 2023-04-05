A group of Najaf’s physicians meet with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani [Photos]

SHAFAQNA- A group of Najaf’s physicians meet with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani last night.

According to Shafaqna, as the common tradition each year in the holy month of Ramadan, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani hosted a group of specialty physicians in Najaf Ashraf last night.

According to this report, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani congratulated the attendees on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan while welcoming them and praised them for their attempts in treatment of patients and caring for them. He asked them to pay more attention to the patients and prayed for their more success

in performing their great human mission.

