English
International Shia News Agency

A group of Najaf’s physicians meet with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani [Photos]

0
Najaf physicians Ayatollah Sistani

SHAFAQNA- A group of Najaf’s physicians meet with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani last night.

According to Shafaqna, as the common tradition each year in the holy month of Ramadan,  the Grand Ayatollah Sistani hosted a group of specialty physicians in Najaf Ashraf last night.
According to this report, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani congratulated the attendees on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan while welcoming them and praised them for their attempts in treatment of patients and caring for them. He asked them to pay more attention to the patients and prayed for their more success
in performing their great human mission.

Source: Shafaqna Beirut

Arabic Version

Persian Version

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Video] Gaining generosity from the All-Generous

asadian

Ramadan 2023: Online programs of the Islamic centers

asadian

[Video] Allah (SWT) Commands You to Slaughter a Cow

asadian

[Video] What Do You Stand For? | Spiritual Conversations

asadian

[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali in Ramadan 2023

asadian

[Video] 3 Psychological Benefits of Ramadan

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.