Israeli police storm Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadhan

SHAFAQNA-Israeli police stormed into the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City early Wednesday, andthey detained 350 Palestinians

The detainees include “masked men, and those who threw stones and fireworks.”

The Commission for Palestinian Prisoners Affairs said the police began to release the detainees on the condition that they be removed from Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Old City in Jerusalem for a week.

A group of Palestinians barricaded themselves inside the Al-Qibli Prayer Hall in the complex after Jewish settlers called for a raid on the mosque.

They attempted to prevent police from entering by closing its doors.

Surrounding the Al-Qibli Prayer Hall, Israeli police went up to the roof of the mosque, smashed some of the windows and initially intervened with sound bombs against the worshippers inside. Some of the people in the mosque tried to resist the police by throwing fireworks.

