Rising prices dampen UK Ramadhan celebrations

East London's Brick Lane are unusually quiet as a cost-of-living crisis bites into into Ramadhan earnings.

The historic street is the hub of London’s Bangladeshi community, and normally a vibrant destination for shoppers during the Islamic holy month, which in Britain started on the evening of March 22.

But this year, Muslim and other customers are paring back on non-essentials, according to Taj Stores co-owner Jamal Khalique, who has had to put up his prices to keep pace with double-digit inflation.

“This makes it a bit more difficult for people already suffering from high costs of living,” said the 51-year-old, who sells everything from fresh produce and halal meat to South Asian sweets and snacks.

People are “purchasing what they need, necessities, not extra things like they normally do”, Khalique added.

