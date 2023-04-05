Muslim countries condemn ‘extremist’ Israeli attack on Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA-The brutal attack by Israeli forces on Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem has been strongly denounced by Muslim countries.

Dozens of heavily armed officers stormed the site late on Tuesday night, using stun grenades and firing teargas into Al-Qibli prayer hall, where hundreds of men, women, elderly people and children were staying overnight to pray.

Officers beat worshippers with batons and riot guns, wounding many, before arresting them. Some eyewitnesses said rubber-coated steel bullets were also fired.

Jordan: Arab League to hold emergency meeting over Israeli raid on Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa

The Arab League will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss Israeli escalation at the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem.

The meeting was called by Jordan, in cooperation with Egypt and Palestine, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The meeting “will be held in light of developments at Al-Aqsa Mosque as a result of an Israeli police raid on the site and its assault on worshippers,” the statement said.

Jordan said it held a series of communications with Arab countries to stop Israeli assaults “which are a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, and a rejected and condemned behavior aimed at changing the historical and legal status quo.”

Amman said it will take, in coordination with Arab countries, all necessary measures “to stop the dangerous escalation and violations committed by the Israeli occupation and hold it accountable.”

Tension rose in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday after Israeli police detained around 350 worshippers from inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex.

Jordan’s foreign ministry said Arab efforts were ongoing to stop “Israeli violations that are a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law”, adding that such practices aimed to “alter the historical and legal status of Jerusalem”.

Arab League condemned attack and warned of an ensuing escalation

“The extremist approaches that control the policy of the Israeli government will lead to widespread confrontations with the Palestinians if they are not put to an end,” Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said in a statement.

The League said it would hold a meeting on Wednesday afternoon, after Jordan called for an emergency meeting in coordination with Palestinian and Egyptian officials.

Saudi Arabia condemned “blatant” attacks on worshippers

Saudi Arabia condemned “blatant” attacks on worshippers, and said it was following events at Al-Aqsa with “great concern”.

“Saudi Arabia condemns this blatant storming and expresses its rejection of these practices that undermine peace efforts and contradict international principles in respect of religious sanctities,” Riyadh’s foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.

‘These brutal criminal practices [are] a serious escalation and a blatant infringement of the holy places, an extension of the policy of Judaising Jerusalem’

Qatar expresses its strong condemnation in statement

It added that it supported efforts aimed at “ending the occupation and reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause”.

Qatar said it considered “these brutal criminal practices a serious escalation and a blatant infringement of the holy places, an extension of the policy of Judaising Jerusalem, [and] a violation of international law and resolutions of international legitimacy”.

Doha described the attacks as “a provocation to the feelings of more than two billion Muslims in the world, especially in the blessed month of Ramadhan”.

Erdogan: Israeli attack on Palestinian worshippers

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday strongly condemned Israel’s raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, saying: “I want to express sadness and anger.”

“Turkey cannot remain silent in the face of attacks. Reaching out to Al-Aqsa Mosque and trampling on the sanctity of the Haram al-Sharif is our red line,” Erdogan said after an iftar dinner with retired people in the capital Ankara, a special fast-breaking meal for the Muslim holy month of Ramadhan.

His remarks came after the tension escalated when Israeli police detained around 350 worshippers from inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex.

Sources : aa, middleeasteye