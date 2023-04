SHAFAQNA- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that Taliban must ‘immediately revoke’ ban on women staff.

The statement on Wednesday came a day after the UN said it had been informed by Afghanistan’s governing Taliban that Afghan women would no longer be allowed to work for the world body. That announcement came after the UN mission in the country expressed concern that its female staffers were prevented from reporting to work in eastern Nangarhar province.

Source: aljazeera