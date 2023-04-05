English
Lebanon: UN expert expresses ‘grave concern’ for ‘interference’ in Beirut blast probe

SHAFAQNA-A UN expert expressed grave concern over interference in the probe into the deadly 2020 Beirut port blast.

In a statement, Margaret Satterthwaite, UN special rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers, denounced the “undue delays that have prevented justice for those affected by the blast.”

“I am deeply disturbed by reports that former state officials and others who have been implicated in the case have disingenuously resorted to recusal proceedings and other challenging actions directed at the investigating judges appointed to examine the case,” Satterthwaite said.

Source : aa

