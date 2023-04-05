English
UN: Up to 1 Million people ‘disappeared’ in Iraq in last 50 years

1 Million people 'disappeared'

SHAFAQNA-Up to a million people have been disappeared in Iraq during the last 50 years, according to the United Nations.

Up to 1 million people have been “disappeared” in Iraq during a tumultuous last half century spanning the dictatorial rule of Saddam Hussein, US-led military occupation and the rise of Islamic State militants, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

The UN Committee on Enforced Disappearances urged Iraq, which has one of the highest numbers of missing people in the world, to seek victims and punish perpetrators.

But that was hampered by the lack of definition of enforced disappearance as a crime in Iraqi law, its report said.

Source : newarab

