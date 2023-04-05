OIC denounces violence against Muslims during Hindu festival

SHAFAQNA- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has denounced Instances of attacks on Muslims during the the Hindu festival of Ram Navami in India, saying the attacks were a “vivid manifestation of mounting Islamophobia and systemic targeting of the Muslim community in India”.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Jeddah-based 57-member OIC group said the violence during the Ram Navami processions saw the “burning of a madrassa (Muslim school) and its library by an extremist Hindu mob” in Bihar’s Bihar Sharif town.

“The OIC General Secretariat calls upon the Indian authorities to take firm actions against the instigators and perpetrators of such acts and to ensure the safety, security, rights and dignity of the Muslim community in the country,” the Muslim body said.

Local media reports said large processions of people carrying tridents, swords, sticks and other weapons passed through Muslim neighbourhoods in several cities, raising hate slogans and even setting homes and shops on fire in some places. According to the reports, at least two people were killed in the violence during the festival.

India’s foreign ministry condemned the statement, saying the OIC showed an “anti-India agenda”.

Source: Al Jazeera