English
International Shia News Agency

London mosque serves more than 800 iftar meals a day

0
London mosque

SHAFAQNA-The East London Mosque and London Muslim Center has been hosting more than 800 people a day for iftar during Ramadan.
Officials at the mosque, one of the largest in Europe, reported an increase in the number of students and refugees from countries including Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan partaking of food this year as economic conditions made it harder for them to make ends meet.

The soaring cost of energy, the war in Ukraine, and the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, plus shortages of salad and other vegetables during February, saw UK inflation rise to a 45-year high of 10.4 percent during the month.

Source : bebasnews

Related posts

Muslim countries condemn ‘extremist’ Israeli attack on Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

asadian

Rising prices dampen UK Ramadhan celebrations

asadian

Israeli police storm Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadhan

asadian

A group of Najaf’s physicians meet with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani [Photos]

asadian

[Video] Gaining generosity from the All-Generous

asadian

Ramadan 2023: Online programs of the Islamic centers

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.