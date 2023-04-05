London mosque serves more than 800 iftar meals a day

SHAFAQNA-The East London Mosque and London Muslim Center has been hosting more than 800 people a day for iftar during Ramadan.

Officials at the mosque, one of the largest in Europe, reported an increase in the number of students and refugees from countries including Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan partaking of food this year as economic conditions made it harder for them to make ends meet.

The soaring cost of energy, the war in Ukraine, and the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, plus shortages of salad and other vegetables during February, saw UK inflation rise to a 45-year high of 10.4 percent during the month.

Source : bebasnews