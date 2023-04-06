Israeli forces re-enter into Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA- Israeli forces entered the al-Aqsa Mosque once again this evening (Wednesday).

Israeli forces have entered this holy place in order to prevent the Itikaaf of the worshipers tonight in the Al-Qabili Courtyard.

Al Jazeera‘s reporter reported the clash between Palestinians and Israeli forces in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Thousands of Palestinians are marching in the areas of this holy place to condemn the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli forces attacked the pilgrims who had gathered around the Qabili prayer hall in Al-Aqsa Mosque for the purpose of Itikaaf.

According to this report, Israeli forces are shooting plastic bullets at worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

According to this report, the Israeli police control the situation of Al-Aqsa Mosque with a drone.

This morning (Wednesday), the Israeli forces attacked the Al-Aqsa Mosque and assaulted the pilgrims inside it and arrested hundreds of them.

The Organization of Palestinian Prisoners’ Affairs announced that the Israeli forces arrested more than five hundred Palestinians when they entered Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Source: Aljazeera