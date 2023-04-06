Head of Lebanese Press Editors’ Union: Situation is very difficult for journalists

SHAFAQNA- The media and press sector in Lebanon is facing a severe crisis due to economic and monetary collapse. Some of the activists in this sector have faced financial problems, and this issue has forced many to resign and look for other jobs or to migrate outside of Lebanon.

According to Shafqna, “Josef al-Qassifi”, the head of the Syndicate of Lebanese Press Editors, said in an exclusive conversation with Shafaqna Lebanon:”Recently, there have been no mass layoffs, but there have been resignations due to the financial situation.”

“Financial problems are not due to newspapers, media and media activists, but due to the difficult economic situation in Lebanon that they are struggling with,” Al-Qassifi added.

Pointing out that the second reason is the way the banks deal with these media institutions and the lack of response to them, he clarified: «At first, the banks allocated a small amount to each newspaper so that they could continue their activities.”

The head of the editors of the Lebanese press said: “This syndicate has a good budget that can withstand operational loads, but today, unfortunately, the permitted withdrawals do not provide enough for the life of half of the employees, and this may cause strict and austerity measures in the future. We have corresponded with the prime minister, but there was no result.

A threat to the future of the press

The head of the Syndicate of Lebanese press editors describes the current situation of this country as very sensitive and emphasizes that the only thing that is important to him is the continuation of the activities of the media sector and the creation of job opportunities in this sector.

Al-Qassifi added: “Today, there are developments in the audio-visual sector and we may reach a stage where technologies will cause us to lose many journalists. All these issues should be seriously investigated.”

Pointing out that dozens to hundreds of media sites have appeared in Lebanon, which has caused chaos in this area, he said: “We as the press syndicate made predictions and said that every serious and licensed internet site is from the National Media Council and should be treated like other media. Each has five to seven forces.

How can the situation of journalists in Lebanon be improved?

In response to the question that how to deal with the current difficult situation of the press in Lebanon, he said: “If we don’t have a collective agreement, we cannot deal with this issue. Unfortunately, efforts in this field have not resulted. The purpose of this action is to prevent the arbitrary dismissal of the owners of publications and media institutions and to protect the rights of journalists.”

Al-Qassifi added: “The economic problem must be resolved in the framework of a new employment policy in Lebanon. Also, the demands of the press union must be answered, in the sense that if this union makes a decision, there must be full adherence to it.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian