Al Aqsa Mosque: International condemnation as Israeli forces attack worshippers

SHAFAQNA- International condemnation followed Israeli arrests of worshippers and use of stun grenades inside the holy Mosque.

Social media users from around the world took to different platforms to amplify Palestinian voices and share the reality on the ground as Palestinians shared photos and footage of the brutal attacks.

This is the third holiest site in Islam in the holiest month of the year. We cannot continue to turn a blind eye on the daily violence and human rights abuses.#IsraeliTerrorism #masjidalaqsa pic.twitter.com/NqpQBxuvB1 — Chaudhary Saim (@SGTARA1) April 5, 2023

“If any other State’s army raided a holy site and brutally assaulted hundreds of worshippers inside it, that attack would cause global outrage. But because it is the army of the self-proclaimed Jewish State,” tweeted renown Palestinian writer Mohammed Elkurd.

“Strongly condemn this attack on worshippers in Al Aqsa Mosque once again by Israeli forces esp during Holy Month of Ramadhan. It is OIC’s responsibility to inform UNSC & int community that such barbaric acts cause immense hurt to Muslims across the world,” former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a tweet.

“Worshippers in Aqsa Mosque right now are being brutally and savagely attacked by armed Israeli forces. Some people are even afraid to film because that means more beatings. Scenes coming out are horrifying,” said Mariam Barghouti in a tweet.

UN’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “shocked and appalled” by images of Israeli security forces beating people inside the Mosque.

Videos from inside the mosque showed Israeli officers repeatedly hitting people with batons while they appeared to be lying on the floor. Meanwhile, cries for help from women and children could be heard in the background.

Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Guterres viewed images of the “violence and beating” within the holy site, and found it more distressing because it came “at a time of a calendar which is holy to Jews, Christians and Muslims that should be a time for peace and nonviolence”.

USA said it was “extremely concerned” by continuing violence

On Wednesday (05 Apr 2023), the White House said it was “extremely concerned” by the continuing violence and urged all sides to avoid further escalation.

”It’s imperative, now more than ever, that both Israelis and Palestinians work together to de-escalate this tension and to restore a sense of calm,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Germany expresses concern over Israel Al-Aqsa Mosque raids

Germany’s Foreign Ministry, on Wednesday, expressed concern over the Israeli raids at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied East Jerusalem, but refused to condemn the act, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Asked repeatedly at a press briefing whether he would explicitly condemn the Israeli actions, Ministry spokesperson, Christofer Burger, merely said that “last night’s riots on the Temple Mount, Haram Sharif, were of concern” to Germany.

He urged all sides to “do everything possible to calm down the situation,” saying the protection of civilians should always be the priority. On the other hand, the German Central Council of Muslims denounced the Israeli raids and attacks on worshippers.

Canada: Israeli government shifting in its approach

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government was “extremely concerned with the inflamed rhetoric coming out of the Israeli government”.

“We need to see the Israeli government shifting in its approach,” said Trudeau. “We need to see a de-escalation of violence and people should be living in peace and prosperity in the region.”

Source: dohanews, middleeastmonitor, middleeasteye