China: Saudi & Iranian FMs meet in Beijing

On Thursday (06 Apr 2023) morning, delegations from Saudi Arabia and Iran kicked off their meeting following the mutual talks between the two foreign ministers.

The delegations from Riyadh and Tehran are expected to underline the need for the resumption of official relationships and the implementation of the reopening of their respective embassies and consulates and then, they will exchange views on issues of mutual interest.

Director General for the Persian Gulf Affairs of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Alireza Enayati met and discussed with the Saudi Deputy FM in Beijing.

During his stay in Beijing, the foreign minister of the Islamic Republic is scheduled to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart on cooperation in various mutual fields as well as regional and international issues. The Iranian Foreign Minister, heading a high-ranking delegation, arrived in Beijing on Wednesday night.