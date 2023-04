SHAFAQNA- Ramadhan Nights 2023 has begun at the Expo Center Sharjah, Featuring more than 10,000 products from 500 brands and 170 exhibitors.

This year’s event, its 40th, offers an exciting array of entertainment, unique heritage activities and surprises for shoppers, the Emirates News Agency reported on Thursday. Visitors can take advantage of discounts up to 75 percent, enjoy special promotions and win valuable prizes, it added.

Source : arabnews