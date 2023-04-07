UN chief calls for world ‘united in peace’ as Ramadhan, Easter, Passover coincide

SHAFAQNA-The UN chief has called for people of faith worldwide to “join their voices in a common prayer for peace”, as the holy festivals of Ramadhan, Easter and Passover coincide this week.

Secretary-General António Guterres issued his plea for peace acknowledging that it is “dramatically lacking” in many parts of the world, during an interview with UN News’s Arabic service, ahead of what has now become an annual visit for him, to a Muslim country beset by challenges, during the holy month of Ramadan.

“I think this is the moment for us to be all united for peace. Peace is the most precious thing that we can have in the world”, Guterres said.

Source : news.un.org