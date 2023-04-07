Israel strikes Gaza & Lebanon

SHAFAQNA-Israel’s military has launched air attacks on southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

The escalation in tensions comes after Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem on successive days this week, firing stun grenades and attacking Palestinians as they gathered for Ramadhan prayers.

Israel announced it was “striking in Lebanon” in a short statement at 4:07am (01:07 GMT) on Friday, saying it was targeting Hamas.

Hours earlier, it launched raids on Gaza, a besieged Palestinian enclave controlled by Hamas.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Source : aljazeera