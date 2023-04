SHAFAQNA- Month of Ramadhan, has brought a festive-like hustle and bustle to cities and towns in India, where centuries-old markets remain open 24 hours a day to serve lip-smacking foods.

Since Ramadhan began, the streets of the national capital New Delhi’s old parts have been bustling with visitors.

This year’s markets are completely packed with visitors, even more than last year, Akram Quraishi, the owner of a popular eatery in old Delhi, told Anadolu.

