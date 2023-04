SHAFAQNA- Syrian cafe in London have seen an increase in both supply and popularity in recent years and have become among the favorite places to visit, especially during Ramadhan.

Pistahoney Cafe, a quaint Syrian sweet shop in west London, is one such place and prides itself on its authentic taste and high-quality ingredients. Within a fairly short time of set-up it has been distributing its goods throughout the UK.

Source: arabnews