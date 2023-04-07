Al-Mayadeen: Riyadh announces decision to end Yemen’s war to Presidential Leadership Council

SHAFAQNA- Al-Mayadeen, citing informed Yemeni sources, announced that Saudi Arabia has summoned the head and members of the Yemeni presidential leadership council.

These sources also said that these people were summoned on the anniversary of the announcement of the existence of this council from Riyadh.

These Yemeni sources told Al-Mayadeen: Riyadh informed the President and members of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council about the form of their unannounced understandings with Sana’a.

According to these sources, the ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Yemen informed the president and members of the presidential leadership council of this country about the details of Riyadh’s understanding with Sana’a and its results.

Yemeni sources added: Khalid bin Salman, the Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia, delivered the solution way during his meeting with them yesterday.

The same sources continued: Saudi Arabia’s vision for a solution is to extend the existing ceasefire in Yemen for another year with an agreement with Sana’a. This vision also includes the extension of the ceasefire in exchange for the delivery of rights and the unification of the currency and the full opening of Hudaydah Port.

The aforementioned sources have also reminded that the extension of the ceasefire with its new conditions will be followed by the official announcement of the end of the war and the cessation of this country’s intervention in Yemen by Saudi Arabia.

Al-Mayadeen sources have noted that Riyadh has communicated its decision to end the war and finally close the Yemeni case to the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council.

Source: Al-Mayadeen

