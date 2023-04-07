Lebanon’s complaint against Israel to the Security Council

SHAFAQNA– Abdullah Bouhabib, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigrants of Lebanon in the interim government of this country, after consulting with Najib Mikati, ordered the Permanent Representative of Lebanon to the United Nations in New York to deliver the country’s official complaint against Israel to the Security Council.

According to Al-Nashrah news website, Lebanon has filed a complaint with the Security Council following bombing of southern Lebanon by Israel and the attack on the southern regions of this country.

The Foreign Minister of Lebanon considered this action as a clear violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and 1701 of the International Security Council and stated that Israel’s aggression threatens the stability of southern Lebanon.

Source: Al-Nashra

