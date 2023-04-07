Friday prayer in Al-Aqsa Mosque with presence of 130 thousand worshipers [Photos]

SHAFAQNA– The Islamic Endowment Department of occupied Jerusalem announces that the third Friday prayer of the holy month of Ramadan held in Al-Aqsa Mosque with the presence of more than 100 thousand worshipers.

According to the official news agency of the Palestinian Authority (Wafa), the Islamic Endowments Department of occupied Jerusalem announced this afternoon (Friday) that despite the restrictions imposed by the Israeli regime on worshipers, 130 thousand worshipers were present in the third Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan which was offered in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

According to this report, a large number of Palestinian citizens performed the third Friday prayer of the holy month of Ramadan in al-Aqsa mosque while more than 2,300 soldiers of the Israeli regime were stationed at the gates of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the gates of the old part of occupied Jerusalem. The main roads leading to the mosque were closed.

While closing the Qalandiya military crossing in the south of the city of Ramallah in the center of the West Bank to Palestinian vehicles, the Israeli regime forces prevented the entry of people under the age of 55 into the occupied Jerusalem, and at some gates of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and St. They also put iron barriers in this city.

This is despite the fact that the Israeli police forces attacked the Palestinian worshipers trying to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque in order to perform the morning prayer. Those present at the gates of the mosque were beaten.

Source: Al-Wafa

www.shafaqna.com