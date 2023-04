SHAFAQNA-There has been a “spike in anti-Muslim rallies” since Prime Minister Modi’s BJP retook India’s Maharashtra state.

The recent Ram Navami festival was the latest concerted attempt to ignite religious tensions in India’s richest state.

The route was no coincidence.

On March 30, nearly 5,000 people poured into the streets of north Mumbai to participate in a procession celebrating the Hindu festival of Ram Navami, which marks the birth of the god, Ram.

Source :aljazeera