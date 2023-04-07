English
International Shia News Agency

Yemen: Saudi coalition lifts restrictions on imports

SHAFAQNA- A Saudi Arabian-led military coalition has lifted restrictions on imports in south Yemen.

The announcement signals progress in peace talks with the Houthi in the north and follows the easing of restrictions on commercial goods entering the Houthi-held western port of Hodeidah, the country’s main seaport.

The Saudi-backed government based in the south said in a statement late on Thursday that commercial ships would be allowed to dock directly in southern ports, including Aden, and all goods would be cleared, with some exceptions.

Abu Bakr Adeed, deputy head of Yemen’s Chambers of Commerce, said ships would not have to stop at the Saudi Red Sea port of Jeddah for security checks for the first time since the Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015.

Source: Al Jazeera

 

