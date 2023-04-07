Michigan religious leaders condemning attack on al-Aqsa Mosque: Torah requires “every Jew to love his neighbor”

SHAFAQNA- Michigan Imams condemn Israeli attack against Palestinians at al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Imams Council of Michigan issued a statement condemning the attack on peaceful worshippers at the Aqsa.

The statement reads, “The attack on unarmed worshippers using rubber bullets and tear gas at the Aqsa Mosque, Muslims’ third holiest site, was during the holy month of Ramadan. The aggression against the Palestinians is a violation of International Human Rights as well as an attack against a UNESCO World Heritage site. Not only the aggression is against humanity, it is against the very faith the Jews profess, Judaism.”

“Over 400 Palestinians were arrested by the Israeli police during the raid on Tuesday, 4/4, a day before Passover begins. Dozens of them were injured.

Passover is the celebration of Freedom. We call on the Israeli government to end its brutal violence against the Palestinians and let them enjoy their Holy Month of Ramadan, as the Jews enjoy their Passover period.

We call on the Israeli government to respect the freedom of all worshippers and to stop its immoral and illegal practices against the Muslims holy sites”, it is added.

The Torah requires every Jew to love his neighbor. “The stranger who resides with you shall be to you as the native among you, and you shall love him as yourself, for you were aliens in the land of Egypt; I am the LORD your God.” (Lev 19:34 NASB).

The Palestinians have every right to peacefully worship without any threat of intimidation or provocation.

We call on the Israeli government to respect the freedom of all worshippers to access the religious sites in Jerusalem.

The Imams Council of Michigan calls on politicians, faith leaders, interfaith partners and people of conscience at home and abroad to stand in solidarity with vulnerable Palestinians whose lives are constantly threatened by the unfair and unjust policies of Israel that has no regards to human dignity and rights.

As Americans, we are concerned about how our tax dollars are supporting the Israeli military to commit crimes against humanity and furthering Israeli apartheid.

The Imams Council of Michigan stands with the Palestinians and their right to be free. We pray for justice and peace.

