Reuters: Saudi delegation to hold ceasefire talks with Houthis in Sanaa

SHAFAQNA-Saudi and Omani delegations are planning to visit Sanaa next week to negotiate a permanent ceasefire deal with Houthi officials and end an eight-year-old conflict there.

The move signals that regional rifts are easing after rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to restore relations last month following years of hostility.

A visit by Saudi officials to Sanaa is an indication of progress in Oman-mediated talks between the kingdom and the Houthi movement, which run in parallel to United Nations peace efforts.

Oman, which shares borders with Yemen, has been trying for years to bridge differences between Yemen’s warring parties, and more broadly between Iran and Saudi Arabia and the United States.

