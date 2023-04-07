English
US military document on Nato’s Ukraine war plans leak

War in Ukraine at turning point

SHAFAQNA- Secret documents, circulating on Twitter and Telegram , provide details of US and NATO plans to help Kyiv’s preparations for a spring offensive against Russia .

The documents reportedly contain charts and details about weapons deliveries, battalion strengths and other sensitive information, the Times said.

Information in the documents is at least five weeks old with the most recent dated March 1, the report said. The plans did not provide specific action such as when Ukraine would launch the offensive.

One of the documents summarised the training schedules of 12 Ukraine combat brigades, and said nine were being trained by US and NATO forces. About 250 tanks and more than 350 mechanised vehicles are required for the operation, the newspaper said.

Source:Al Jazeera

