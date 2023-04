SHAFAQNA- On the eve of the Nights of Qadr and martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S), during a ceremony, the mourning flag was raised on the dome of Alavi holy shrine.

In this ceremony, which was held by the Alavi holy shrine and with the presence of pilgrims and mourners in Najaf Ashraf, the mourning flag was raised on the Holy Dome.

Source: Middle East

www.shafaqna.com