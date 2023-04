SHAFAQNA- Islamic House of Wisdom is staging various programs during Month of Ramadhan.

Recitation of the Quran and Dua Iftitah, English and Arabic lecture, are among the programs. English lecture by Sayyed Jawad Al- Qazwini and Arabic lecture by Sheikh Dr. Basem Jawad starts from 9:45 PM.

The lectures will go on till the end of Ramadhan.The Ramadhan program will be broadcasted on Facebook.