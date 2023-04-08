English
Netherlands: Muslims face ‘structural discrimination’ by banks & institutions

Muslims face 'structural discrimination'

SHAFAQNA-Muslims face ‘structural discrimination’ by banks & institutions in the Netherlands,mostly as a result of the law to stop money laundering and terrorism funding, according to the national coordinator against discrimination and racism.

Rabin Baldewsingh told Dutch daily Trouw on Thursday that he receives extra signals from Muslims who were discriminated against, especially during Ramadan due to obligatory almsgiving in Islam and collection of charity money to help the less fortunate.

“Then they are bombarded by compliance departments of banks who designated them as suspects of money laundering or terrorism,” Baldewsingh said. “Then they must demonstrate how they got that money before the transaction is processed.”

Source : aa

