SHAFAQNA-The risk of poverty and income inequality in Greece has increased, according to a recent survey.

Citing the Bank of Greece’s annual report, daily Avgi said the relative poverty index was 19.6% in 2020, which is above the EU average, 16.8%.

According to the report, 28.3% of the Greek population, nearly 3 million people, face the risk of poverty or social exclusion.

Source :aa