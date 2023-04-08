Iran’s president: Greater proximity among Islamic countries is needed to counter Israel aggression

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said in a pone talk with his Turkish counterpart that greater proximity among Islamic countries is needed to counter the aggressions of Israel.

President Raisi made the remarks in his Friday evening phone talk with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during which he congratulated the beginning of the holy month of Ramadhan.

The Iranian president condemned the recent Israel ‘s aggressive moves in Al Aqsa Mosque, and its extension into Syria and Lebanon, and asked for greater proximity among Islamic countries to counter that regime’s aggressions.

Source :IRNA