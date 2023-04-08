English
Secretary-General of OIC: Al-Aqsa Mosque is Exclusive place of worship for Muslims

SHAFAQNA-The OIC Secretary-General said that Al-Quds Al-Sharif is an integral part of the occupied Palestinian territory and the capital of the State of Palestine, and that the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque in its entirety, is the exclusive place of worship for Muslims.

In his speech to the extraordinary meeting, the secretary-General also renewed the OIC’s position on the happenings in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque. He stated that the meeting was being held at a time when conditions in Al-Quds Al-Shareef and its Islamic holy sites were deteriorating.

Source : oic-oci.org

