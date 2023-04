SHAFAQNA-Hundreds gathered Friday at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London as part of an open iftar.

After the recitation of the adhan, or call to prayer, Muslims broke their fasts which was followed by a congregational prayer.

Speaking before the meal, Turkey’s Ambassador to the UK Osman Koray Ertas, touched on the importance of Ramadan in strengthening ties among people.

Source :middleeastmonitor