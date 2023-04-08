English
Algeria: 2,500 Iftar meals distributed to encourage solidarity during Ramadhan

SHAFAQNA- Mega Iftar in downtown Algiers distributes 2500 meals to encourage solidarity during Ramadhan.

“The idea is that these families can gather around the table and participate in Ramadhan, as part of solidarity and rapprochement,” said Maahdia Benghali, President of the local assembly of downtown Algiers area, that participated in the organization of the event.

“We see that people are really happy and it is not just for the meal but for meeting with others,” said Hanane Kacem, a civil society activist attending the Mega Iftar.

Source: Africa News

