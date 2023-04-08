UK: Hundreds march in London to protest against Israeli raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA- Hundreds of demonstrators staged a protest Friday (07 Apr 2023) outside the Israeli Embassy in London against Israeli raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The emergency protest was called for by various NGOs and Palestinian solidarity campaign groups, including Friends of Al-Aqsa, Palestinian Forum in Britain and Stop the War Coalition. Jewish Voice for Labors is among the participants.

Decrying recent Israeli attacks on Palestine, the crowd chanted slogans in solidarity with Palestinians, including, “Free Palestine.”

Along with Palestinian flags, protesters were carrying signs that read: “Stop arming Israel”, “End Israeli Apartheid”, “Sanctions on Israel” and “Gaza, end the siege.”

Source: AA