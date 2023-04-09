English
[Video] IHW’s programs in Ramadan 2023

IHW in Ramadan 2023

SHAFAQNA- Islamic House of Wisdom ( IHWConnect ) presents online programs during the holy month of Ramadan 2023.

You can watch them here:

My Broadcast Title:

https://www.youtube.com/live/Q_TnfE81t14?feature=share

Ramadan Friday 4/7/23

https://www.youtube.com/live/Xv1j0Av90cU?feature=share

Ramadan Program: April 6, 2023

https://www.youtube.com/live/35GUWrMDJLs?feature=share

4/5/23: Ramadan Program

https://www.youtube.com/live/1dLu87rhib8?feature=share

4/4/23: Ramadan Program

https://www.youtube.com/live/q9ELedPF4Qg?feature=share

4/3/23 : Ramadan Program

4/2/23 : Ramadan Program

4/1/2023: Ramadan Program: A month of Grace, Mercy & Forgiveness

3/31/23 : Ramadan Program: Remembering Lady Khadija – Night 9

 

3/30/23 : Ramadan Program: Seeking Forgiveness – Night 8

3/29/23 : Ramadan Program: The Value of Social Relationships – Night 7

3/28/23 : Ramadan Program: Seeking Forgiveness – Night 8

 

3/24/23: Ramadan Program: Religion of Truth – Night 3

 

3/23/23: Ramadan Program: Month of Grace – Night 1

