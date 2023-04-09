Laylatul Qadr is a celebration to commemorate arrival of final guidance for humans

SHAFAQNA-Laylatul Qadr is a celebration to commemorate the arrival of the final guidance for humans. It is a tribute to the commencement of the message revealed to mankind by their Creator, a message which shows them the way to achieve happiness in both the worlds.

The month of Ramadhan has been singled out for special worship (`Ibadat) and exclusive favours. It is a month unlike other months. One reason for this, as defined by the Qur’an, is because the Holy Qur’an was revealed in this month. Says Allah in Sura al­Baqarah: The month of Ramadhan, that in which the Qur’an was sent down; a guidance for mankind, and clear signs of guidance and distinction (2:185). In fact, according to a hadith of the 6th Imam (AS), the other holy books were also revealed in this month.

Special night which is better than a thousand months

Among the nights of Ramadhan is one special night, which is better than a thousand months (HQ, 97:3). Good deeds performed on that single night are equal to those performed over a thousand months. It is the Night of Power (Laylatul Qadr), when the Qur’an was revealed. Some commentators believe it was the night when the Qur’an was brought down from Baytul M`amur (Heavenly abode), for Jibrael to reveal in parts to the Prophet (s). Others say it was the night when the Prophet received the entire Qur’an, but was asked to transmit it as and when the occasion demanded.

Fate of every believer for coming year is decreed on Laylatul Qadr

Some Ahadith indicate that the fate of every believer for the coming year is decreed on this night. That is why the Du`as for this night ask for special favours in the decree for the year. Believers are encouraged to stay awake the entire night, and pray for blessings and forgiveness. It is the holiest night of the year, and it would be unwise to be heedless of the tremendous benefits of this night.

Nights of Qadr have a tremendous potential for transformation and self change

The nights of Qadr have a tremendous potential for transformation and self change; that can only happen when we shed the load of our sins and repent sincerely. Throughout the night let us not forget the power of positive Istighfar; this means genuine hope in the abundant mercy of the Almighty Subhana wa Ta’ala and that we will be forgiven. If you have forgotten God over the years, not prayed, committed haraam, etc, the Shaytan will tell you during these nights, “don’t bother, God won’t forgive you. Don’t let this happen,” this hopelessness is wrong. Allah’s doors of mercy and forgiveness are wide open. He is waiting for us to take that first step.Let’s devise a plan on how not to repeat these sins again.

Election of the Most Suitable Deeds

Other desirable efforts of this night are that with the nearing of these nights, one should increase his eagerness for receiving the promised bounties and blessings; should select worships and deeds which are more in harmony with his mood from the point of view of sincerity, heart’s presence, and internal purification; in this matter should seek help from Allah (the Glorious, the Exalted), and the impeccable ones; and if he cannot diagnose himself what suits his mood properly, he should seek guidance from Allah (the Glorious, the Exalted), through consultation (istekhara).

Common A`maal for the three nights of Qadr

It is reported in Hadith that whoever keeps awake on the nights of Qadr shall have his/her sins forgiven, even if they equal the number of the stars in the heaven.

On all three nights of Laylatul Qadr, i.e. the 19th, 21st, and 23rd of Ramadhan, the following acts are:

-Ghusl before sunset

-It is also recommended to recite hundred rak`aat (i.e. 50 namaz of 2 rak`aat each) on these nights. The practice of performing Qadha prayers on these nights has no origin in the books of Hadith. However, it is emphasized to fulfil the Qadha prayers as soon as it is possible, and some believers use this opportunity to perform Qadha prayers of six days ( 6 x 17 =102 rak`aat).

-Two rak`aat namaz; in each rak`ah after Sura al­Hamd recite Sura al­Ikhlas 7 times. After the namaz say 70 times: Astaghfirullaaha wa­atoobu ilayh

استغفر الله وأتوب إليك

I seek forgiveness of Allah,and I turn (repentant) to Him.

– recite the following Du`a.

Open the Qur’an and say:

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

اللهم صل على محمد وال محمد

اللهم إني اسئلك بكتابك المُنزل

وما فيه وفيه اسمك الأكبر

واسمائك الحُسنى وما يُخاف ويُرجى

أن تجعلني مِن عُتقائك من النار

Place the Qur’an on the head and say:

اللهم بحق هذا القرءان

وبحق من ارسلته به

وبحق كل مؤمن مدحته فيه

وبحقك عليهم

فلا أحد اعرف بحقك منك

Repeat each of the following ten times.

For Your sake, O Allah,

for the sake of Muhammad (PBUH),

for the sake of `’Ali (AS),

for the sake of Fatima (AS),

for the sake of Hasan (AS),

for the sake of Husayn (AS),

for the sake of `’Ali bin (son of) Husayn (AS),

for the sake of Muhammad bin `’Ali (AS),

for the sake of J`afar bin Muhammad(AS),

for the sake of Musa bin J`afar (AS),

for the sake of `’Ali bin Musa (AS),

for the sake of Muhammad bin `’Ali (AS),

for the sake of `’Ali bin Muhammad (AS),

for the sake of Hasan bin `’Ali (AS),

for the sake of Al Hujjat (the proof) (AS),

According to Hadith, Laylatul Qadr is either on the 19th, 21st or 23rd night of Ramadhan. More emphasis is laid on the 21st and the 23rd, particularly the 23rd.

The A`maal for 19th night are:

1. The common A`maal for the three nights of Qadr, including:

– Ghusl

– Prayer and Tasbih.

-Ziyarat of Imam Husayn (AS) (pp 80­83)

2. Say 100 times: “Astaghfirullaaha Rabbee Wa­atoobu Ilayh”

استغفر الله ربي وأتوب إليه

I seek forgiveness of Allah, and I turn (repentant) to Him.

3. Say 100 times:

Allahumma il­`an Qatalata ­ameeril mu’mineen

اللهم العن قتلة أمير المؤمين

O Allah, curse the ones who killed Ameerul Mu’mineen.

4. Munajat of Imam `’Ali (AS)

5. Du`a of Jawshane Kabeer is also recommended on this night.

