Senegal: Christians & Muslims demonstrate unity by sharing dessert

Christians & Muslims

SHAFAQNA-Christians and Muslims demonstrate unity and solidarity by sharing the dessert called ngalakh, which is often prepared by the Christian community for Easter celebrations.

Feverish preparations for Easter Sunday are underway in Senegal where Christians make up 4% of the population.

Good Friday, which marks the end of the 40-day Lenten season, falls on the Friday before Easter Sunday.
Hortensia Alaofary Kanfoudy is happy to continue a tradition of sharing a special Easter dessert with her Muslim neighbors and friends in Senegal.

Source : aa

