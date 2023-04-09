English
Far-right Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA-Far-right Jewish settlers early Sunday stormed the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

Israeli police guarded the Jewish settlers during the raid. The police began to be deployed around the Qibla Masjid and did not allow the Palestinians inside to go outside.

They later started to take the Jewish settlers into the Al-Aqsa Mosque under intense security measures.

An Anadolu footage showed a group of Palestinians and Muslims from different countries praying in a congregation in an area where far-right Jews were passing through.

Source: aa

