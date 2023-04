SHAFAQNA- Observing Laylatul-Qadr will be held at Islamic House of Wisdom.

The ceremony for the revival of the three Night of Qadr will be held on Sunday April 9 th, Tuesday April 11th and Thursday April 13th. The program starts at 10:00 pm.

The program includes recitation of holy Quran, Dua Jawshan Alkhabeer and Dua Abu Hamza Al-Thumali.